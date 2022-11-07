'GMFB' reacts to Chiefs, Mahomes comeback win vs. Titans on 'SNF'
"GMFB" reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes comeback win vs. the Tennessee Titans on 'SNF' from Week 9.
Packers running back Aaron Jones was in a walking boot after injuring his ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Lions, but it appears he avoided a serious injury. Jones told reporters on Sunday that X-rays were negative and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that further tests also showed that Jones’ ankle is in good shape. [more]
Aryna Sabalenka toppled world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 on Sunday to set up a title clash with Caroline Garcia at the season-ending WTA Finals.
Fans and observers react on Twitter to the #Chiefs' Week 9 win over the #Titans | from @EdEastonJr
The Jets proved themselves by stunning the Buffalo Bills 20-17 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Kansas City's star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his trusty tight end Travis Kelce talk to TODAY’s Craig Melvin, and Craig's son Del, about their winning dynamic on and off the field.
On Sunday night, the Chiefs and Titans set a record for the biggest gap between completed passes for one team (43) and for the other (five). Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly set two other single-game records in the 20-17 overtime win against the Titans. With 68 pass attempts, Mahomes came within two of the [more]
A look at the box score for Sunday night’s game would lead someone to believe that the Chiefs cruised to victory over the Titans. The Chiefs had more than twice as many yards as their opponents and Patrick Mahomes had his third-most passing yards in a game, but the Chiefs wound up needing overtime to [more]
It looks like Cooper Kupp‘s ankle is OK. Early in the second quarter, Kupp caught a pass down the right seam and took it the rest of the way for a 69-yard touchdown. With the extra point, the Rams had a 7-3 lead over the Buccaneers. Kupp is off to another hot start, catching four [more]
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, [more]
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Chiefs host the Titans in week 9.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 10.