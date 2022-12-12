'GMFB' reacts to Chargers 'SNF' win vs. Dolphins
"GMFB" reacts to the Los Angeles Chargers 'SNF' win vs. the Miami Dolphins from Week 14.
"GMFB" reacts to the Los Angeles Chargers 'SNF' win vs. the Miami Dolphins from Week 14.
The Chargers were missing many pieces on defense but still found a way to shut down Miami's explosive offense and Justin Herbert shined in a 23-17 win.
There's a full slate of action Sunday on CBS and FOX. Here's a look at the Week 14 TV coverage maps.
The Miami Dolphins have some of the fastest players in the NFL and coaches credit part of their success to data point technology they utilize in practice. NBC's Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.
Robert Saleh still believes a playoff spot is in New York’s future
On Sunday the 45-year-old had to watch a man half his age – and with an even more remarkable origin story – thoroughly outplay him in his native Bay Area
Yahoo Betting Analyst Pam Maldonado joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Chargers host the Dolphins in week 14.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
The tackle of Kenny Pickett gets worse every time we watch it.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Jerry Jeudy caught three touchdown passes after this 😳
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was injured on a truly bizarre special teams play, and was carted off just before halftime vs. the Giants. By Dave Zangaro
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
After another masterclass performance by Jalen Hurts Sunday, he touched on the criticism he faced early in his career. By Reuben Frank
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
Christian McCaffrey noted that Brock Purdy has brought added "flavor" to the 49ers' offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.
Kyle Shanahan was impressed with the rookie's skills, cocky competitiveness and willingness to push whoever he was playing with on the scout team.
Detroit Lions converted a fake punt and a pass to RT Penei Sewell to beat the Minnesota Vikings in a game they never trailed
Mahomes did it again with another insane pass.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.