'GMFB' reacts to Chargers clinching a playoff berth with win over Colts on 'MNF'
The 'GMFB' crew discuss the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts.
Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert will make their first playoff appearances after Chargers clinch a berth with 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) vs Baltimore Ravens (10-5) this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. The two teams went head-to-head in Week 14 with Baltimore taking the 16-14 victory in Pittsburgh. RELATED: FMIA Week 16 – Christmas Magic in
Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t know who his head coach will be in 2023, but he’s strongly considering keeping interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Irsay said in an interview with ESPN that he won’t decide the head coach until going through a full interviewing process after the season, but that he wants Saturday to be [more]
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
J.J. Watt is calling it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
The Steelers might have nothing to play for on Sunday night.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.
The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.
The NFC's division winners probably don't want the Packers in the playoffs.
"He’s done that before. I’ve seen it.”
He's taking the potential head injury seriously.
Tennessee has little to play for Thursday; more on T.Y. Hilton's huge catch; Micah's new move; and Sam Williams talks about his close call. | From @ToddBrock24f7