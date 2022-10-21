'GMFB' reacts to Cardinals-Saints 'TNF' game
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints Week 7 "Thursday Night Football" matchup.
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints Week 7 "Thursday Night Football" matchup.
In the short term, the Panthers will become even more unwatchable. In the long term, it means the team has gone into full tear-it-down-and-rebuild-it mode — again.
Sorting through the winners and losers of Christian McCaffrey's trade from the Panthers to the 49ers.
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
Many thought the Rams should help their offense with a trade for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, but the 49ers beat their NFC West rival to the deal.
The Christian McCaffrey trade is a massive risk for the 49ers, and a major haul for the Panthers.
There's a full slate of major games in Week 8 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for the biggest showdowns Saturday.
Jon Gruden officially has more wins this year than the team he used to coach. Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the judge presiding over the former Raiders coach’s case against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell has refused to stay the litigation pending appeal of the denial of the league’s effort to force the [more]
The Cardinals offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season and signs of the strain that has taken on the team could be seen late in the second quarter on Thursday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had an animated verbal exchange after the team took a timeout with the play [more]
Marco Wilson pulled off his first NFL interception... and it only got better from there.
Thirty-one NFL owners voted to permit a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday. Here's how much Goodell makes in a single season.
It's another impressive schedule of games in college football's Week 8, led by a Pac-12 clash and a big showdown in the ACC.
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-49ers game playing out.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 7's top running back plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook before his reckless play and divisive personality cost them whatever chance they have at a rewarding season.
Injured Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson tweeted out a video of himself running full speed during a workout.
The Eagles are on their bye week, so it's a good time to update the progress of their 2022 rookie class. By Dave Zangaro
Browns player leadership committee is meeting more frequently with coach Kevin Stefanski. Joel Bitonio feels urgency of three-game losing streak
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss infighting between NFL owners, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey & the lack of scoring offense in 2022.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 8 highlighted by UCLA at Oregon, Syracuse at Clemson, and Texas at Oklahoma State
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 7 matchup between the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.