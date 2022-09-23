'GMFB' reacts to Browns Week 3 win vs. Steelers
The "GMFB" reacts to the Cleveland Browns' win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 matchup.
The Browns base four secondary players played every single defensive snap in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, providing more opportunity to gel.
Defense was supposed to carry the Browns during Deshaun Watson's suspension. No one saw 28.3 points per game coming with Jacoby Brissett at the helm.
Nick Chubb, David Njoku and Amari Cooper each scored touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
If Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can muse about Cooper Rush possibly playing well enough to keep Dak Prescott on the sidelines, why can’t the Browns ponder a similar possibility? Jacoby Brissett is playing well, through three games. The Browns have compiled a 2-1 record. (They’d be 3-0 if they’d better managed the clock at the [more]
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
CLEVELAND (AP) Mitch Trubisky promised he'd be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland's secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh's offense effectively in the first half. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of an early season funk before bogging down after halftime as the Steelers lost 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For 30 minutes, Trubisky looked good.
The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, [more]
Amazon Prime broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit was taken aback by Brownie the Elf, the logo the Browns are using on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.