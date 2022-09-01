'GMFB' reacts to Broncos, Russell Wilson five-year, $245M contract extension
"GMFB" reacts to the Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson five-year, $245 million contract extension.
"GMFB" reacts to the Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson five-year, $245 million contract extension.
Las Vegas is looking at adding some offensive line depth. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Raiders are bringing in veteran Joe Haeg for a free agent visit on Thursday. The Steelers released Haeg earlier this week. He’d signed a two-year deal with the club in March 2021. Haeg appeared in 12 games [more]
Vikings tight end Irv Smith‘s plans for training camp hit a bump when he hurt his thumb in early August and had to have surgery that kept him off the field for weeks. Smith returned to practice last week in a limited capacity and has steadily increased his workload, which now includes catching passes from [more]
"We had opportunities to trade [more] players, but we also want to win now," George Paton said. "We want to win this year."
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be riding together for quite a while with new five-year deal worth up to $245 million.
Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson got the trade he wanted. Now he's got the contract.
If Russell Wilson couldn't match the guarantees Deshaun Watson got despite everything, it's bad news for Lamar Jackson.
"We want to protect him," Broncos GM George Paton said of TE Greg Dulcich.
Russell Wilson won’t leave Denver any time soon. The Broncos and Wilson have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. That’s on top of the two years he had remaining on his current deal, so he’s now under contract to the Broncos for seven more seasons. The deal is worth $245 million, [more]
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 1 of the season with Buffalo vs the Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas kicking things off.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
Alex Leatherwood is exactly the type of player Ryan Poles and the Bears should be taking swings on.
Ohio State vs Notre Dame game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1
Another set of releases after the first waiver claim period has a few new players the Browns could go after:
Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut:
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he left.
Dalton Del Don reveals five wide receivers he thinks makes for smart late-round picks in fantasy football drafts.