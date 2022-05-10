'GMFB' reacts to Broncos-Rams Christmas Day game
The field of 155 players features 34 major champions.
There hasn’t been much to smile about for the Texans over the last two years. They’ve gone 8-25 on the field while firing two coaches and facing questions about their football operations department. They’ve also traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson, although the Watson trade didn’t come until he’d sat out the [more]
The parade of potential owners for the Broncos continues, with one of the richest men in the world kicking tires on buying the only NFL team currently for sale. Per multiple reports, WalMart heir and former company chairman Rob Walton visited the team on Monday. He’s the second potential buyer who has made the trip [more]
The NFL wants to make Christmas Day a family football holiday, and the first of this year’s Christmas games has now been announced. The Broncos will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in a Christmas game that will air at 4:30 p.m. ET on both CBS and Nickelodeon, as well as Paramount+ [more]
Former Raiders LB Nick Kwiatkoski visits the team on Monday for a possible reunion
The Rams and Broncos will square off on Christmas Day this year, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. PT
The New York Giants have waived four players, including tight ends Rysen John and Jake Hausmann.
With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Andy Behrens ranks the incoming rookie class of fantasy prospects.
It'll be Denver's first trip to Los Angeles since the Rams moved back.
James Bradberry’s $21.8 million salary cap hit was unsustainable in this 2022 season. That is one reason the Giants released their best defensive back on Monday. But they also cut him because the new regime had a lower opinion of the player than the last GM and head coach did. Bradberry, 29, learned early this offseason that he was no longer wanted, which is why he stayed away until the team ...
Just one week after signing an undrafted free agent contract, Master Teague has been released.
Footage of Rich Strike lashing out at another horse after his Kentucky Derby Saturday victory has gone viral. So what prompted the horse’s outburst? Here’s what one horse racing professional thinks happened.
The Giants made some room on the roster for incoming rookie free agents on Tuesday. The team announced that they have waived four players ahead of the start of rookie minicamp later this week. Linebacker Omari Cobb, tight end Jake Hausmann, tight end Rysen John, and offensive lineman Wes Martin. Martin appeared in seven games [more]
The Browns had a bird in the hand. They pursued the proverbial two in the bush. It worked. And yet they’re still clinging to the bird in the hand. Chris Simms and I spent plenty of time during Monday’s PFT Live fleshing out the argument that it’s wrong for the Browns to squat on quarterback [more]
What does longtime Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia think of New England taking a guard in the first round? Who does Tyquan Thornton put on the hot seat? Our Phil Perry answers your most pressing draft-related questions in a brand new mailbag.
Joe Haden is packed up and ready to leave Pittsburgh.
Odell Beckham Jr., James Bradberry and Jadeveon Clowney are among the top players who remain unsigned in the 2022 NFL free agency period.
With two outs in the ninth, the Guardians had a 0.3 percent chance of winning the game. Then Josh Naylor took over.
Another former Dolphin finds a new home.
In addition to the 10 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots have added eight more former college players who didn't hear their names called in the draft.