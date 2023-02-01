'GMFB' reacts to Broncos hiring Sean Payton as new HC
"GMFB" reacts to the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as new head coach.
Plans are underway for a potential Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Kansas City has experience in staging such an event, having thrown mega-parties for champion Chiefs and Royals teams in recent years.
Chris Jones finally ended his postseason-sack futility with an effort befitting the AFC defensive player of the year favorite that he is.
Peyton Manning: "You look like some kind of running back!" Josh Jacobs: "I am a running back." 🤣
Brady retired exactly one year after his first retirement announcement, and people had jokes.
When it comes time to being critical, Payton isn't always going to shy away from being honest in his assessments with the media. That’s going to be an important point for Wilson.
MVS said after the game he was the fourth read on his touchdown catch. Here’s how Patrick Mahomes still made it work.
Denver7 Broncos Insider Troy Renck gives his reason the Broncos' coaching search should end with the hiring of Sean Payton.
Sean Payton is set to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. So what does Broncos Country think?
Exploring the #Bills' biggest offseason needs in 2023:
Social media blew up after reports surfaced that the Denver Broncos finalized a trade with the New Orleans Saints for Sean Payton.
Sean Payton is set to become the Broncos' next head coach.
How was Patrick Mahomes able to play one week after. a high-ankle sprain? His father offered one idea.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
Brady famously retired after the 2021 season to return in 2022.
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Despite a heartbreaking ending to their season, Christian McCaffrey showed his gratitude to the 49ers after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The Eagles' defense heard what George Kittle said about them during the week and used that for fuel in the NFC Championship Game. By Dave Zangaro
A play involving defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw picked up steam online after the 49ers' NFC Championship loss -- and Arik Armstead is coming to his defense.