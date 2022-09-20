'GMFB' reacts to Bills Week 2 win vs. Titans
The "GMFB" reacts to the Buffalo Bills' win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 matchup.
The "GMFB" reacts to the Buffalo Bills' win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 matchup.
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
Police reportedly are investigating.
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in [more]
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
'I wish I had said that to Nick,' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of his failure to tell Nick Chubb not to score against the Jets.
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
The Ravens officially made three roster moves on Monday
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
Andy Behrens reveals this week's top adds to help plug holes in your fantasy roster, leading with a pair of rookie wideouts worth your attention.
The Tennessee Titans suffered an embarrassing 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
Here's a look at position-by-position grades after the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on MNF. By Dave Zangaro
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went off on the Steelers offense and quarterback Mitch Trubisky after a lackluster performance against the Patriots in Week 2.