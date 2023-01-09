'GMFB' reacts to Bills Week 18 win vs. Patriots

Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the second half of the season digging their way out of a deep hole, but they finally encountered one obstacle they couldn't overcome. Just as the clock hit zero to finish off a 28-14 victory over Cleveland on Sunday, Pittsburgh's slim but for weeks seemingly zombielike playoff chances vanished when the Miami Dolphins kicked a late field goal and tacked on a safety to beat the New York Jets and earn the AFC's seventh and final postseason spot. The Steelers wanted a chance at carrying the momentum they've built over the last two months into next week's wild-card round.