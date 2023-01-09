'GMFB' reacts to Bills Week 18 win vs. Patriots
"GMFB" reacts to the Buffalo Bills Week 18 win vs. the New England Patriots.
Nyheim Hines helped propel the Buffalo Bills to an emotional win in their first game since Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse.
The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the second half of the season digging their way out of a deep hole, but they finally encountered one obstacle they couldn't overcome. Just as the clock hit zero to finish off a 28-14 victory over Cleveland on Sunday, Pittsburgh's slim but for weeks seemingly zombielike playoff chances vanished when the Miami Dolphins kicked a late field goal and tacked on a safety to beat the New York Jets and earn the AFC's seventh and final postseason spot. The Steelers wanted a chance at carrying the momentum they've built over the last two months into next week's wild-card round.
The offense was clicking, but it was too little, too late for the Patriots in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Bills.
The Bills are now playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
The Detroit Lions didn't hold back after they completed a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers and kept them out of the postseason.
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' TD record, and became team's first RB since Reggie Bush in 2013 to rush for over a grand.
Green Bay Packers fans react to the team's 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Jan. 8, at Lambeau Field.
