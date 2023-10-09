'GMFB' reacts to Bill Belichick's comments following Patriots shutout loss to Saints
"GMFB" reacts to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's comments following Patriots shutout loss to Saints in Week 5.
"GMFB" reacts to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's comments following Patriots shutout loss to Saints in Week 5.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
The idea moving on from Belichick is unthinkable given what he accomplished over the last two-plus decades in New England. But things are trending in the wrong direction lately.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
Two of the NFL's signature dynasties never played one another in their primes, and that's a shame.
The Cowboys had a nice fake designed for the Patriots.
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
Belichick was extra grumpy Sunday night.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
After weeks of criticism, Ridder engineered a come-from-behind two-minute drill to help quell doubts about his game.
Jimbo Fisher might have cost Texas A&M a win over Alabama. Mario Cristobal embarrassed himself and gave away a game. Week 7 wasn't great for college coaches in terms of decision-making.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views.
The Falcons posted an incredible video of Bijan Robinson.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Dan Titus for a quick preview of the fantasy basketball landscape before fantasy managers head into their drafts. Then, Dan Devine joins the show to discuss Level 3 in Yahoo Sports’ “NBA Levels” project.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
It was a wild Week 5 Sunday slate in the NFL. We saw blowouts, fantasy breakouts and games go down to the wire. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and share their instant fantasy reactions to all the action on Sunday.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.