'GMFB' reacts to Anthony Richardson's play in preseason finale vs. Eagles
"GMFB" reacts to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's play in preseason finale vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
"GMFB" reacts to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's play in preseason finale vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Anthony Richardson is going to be a lot of fun to watch.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
She's revealed her All-Breakout and All-Bust teams. Now, Kate Magdziuk turns her attention to whom she believes will be the top rookies of 2023.
There are two NFL preseason games set for Thursday night.
The Ravens face the Commanders looking for their 25th straight preseason win.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
The Browns and Eagles face each other after joint practices this week.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs are both unhappy about their contract situations. While things continue to play out, what should fantasy managers do?
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
The U.S. had never ranked worse than second in FIFA world rankings.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
Shannon Sharpe, who left FS1's "Undisputed" in June, is making the move to ESPN.
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
The Cardinals added yet another QB option with Kyler Murray still on the mend.