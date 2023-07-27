'GMFB' reacts to Aaron Rodgers' new two-year, $75M contract
"GMFB" reacts to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' new two-year, $75M contract.
The former Packers QB was previously owed $110 million guaranteed.
The Jets needed to make a big move at QB.
The scene at training camp Thursday was hot and raucous. Rodgers and the Jets met it head on.
Rodgers doesn't like "Hard Knocks" but knows the Jets "gotta deal with it."
