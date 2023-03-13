'GMFB' reacts to Aaron Rodgers comment on not having to wait 'too much longer' on playing future decision
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
Aaron Rodgers can, and will, do whatever he wants. But his failure to make a decision about his short-term future is about to become a problem. At 12:00 p.m. ET, free agency begins, as a practical matter. If Rodgers is going to the Jets, the Jets need to know that. If Rodgers is going to [more]
Before the Raiders officially released Derek Carr last month, they were trying to trade him to get some measure of compensation for the quarterback. But a trade always seemed unlikely given that Carr had a no-trade clause and realistically had no incentive to help Las Vegas after the organization had decided to move on from [more]
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
The Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson around this time last year and gave him a contract that they’ve restructured ahead of the start of the new league year. According to multiple reports, the Browns have converted the bulk of Watson’s $46 million base salary to a signing bonus. The move creates nearly $36 million in [more]
The waiting game continues for Aaron Rodgers. He says a decision is coming soon, but who knows how he defines the term? Assuming that the Jets find out by Wednesday whether Rodgers will accept a trade to New York, and in the event Rodgers decides not to change teams, the question becomes what will the [more]
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Most high-end running backs declare that status early in their careers. For Lions running back Jamaal Williams, his best year by far came in his sixth NFL season. Now, Williams hits free agency for the second time. In 2021, he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with Detroit, making the jump from the Packers. He [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best player in the NFL. Every year, they’ll be reshuffling the various parts around him, in an effort to reload for yet another championship run. This year will feature departures and arrivals. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for it. “NFL is going to be wild this next week!” [more]
Now that the Carolina Panthers have acquired the No. 1 pick from the Bears, a look at which teams might select the top four quarterbacks in the draft.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The Steelers traded receiver Chase Claypool in lieu of giving him the contract he surely will be expecting, possibly before the 2023 season begins. Now that the Bears, who acquired Claypool for a second-round pick, have added receiver D.J. Moore in the trade out of the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with the [more]
Even Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, wasn’t savvy enough to even remotely predict Scheffler’s short-game brilliance this season.
7 objectives for the Eagles when the new league year starts in order to repeat their Super Bowl season.