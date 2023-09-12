'GMFB' reacts to Aaron Rodgers injury from Bills-Jets matchup on 'MNF'
"GMFB" reacts to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers injury from the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets matchup on "Monday Night Football" on Week 1.
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York ended before it could really begin.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
Allen is still an elite QB who's unlikely to turn the ball over four times in a single game again all season. But as his head coach said, "It's hard to win in this league when you're playing two opponents."
The Jets' locker room celebrated an emotionally confusing overtime win over the Bills on Monday while the reality of Aaron Rodgers' ominous injury also set in.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
Overreaction Monday was in full effect, but how much credence should we put in one week?
The Jets experienced a range of emotions on Monday night, which fantasy managers could relate to when an unexpected score altered outcomes.
