'GMFB' reacts to Aaron Rodgers comment on 'I'm not going to San Fran'
"GMFB" reacts to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers comment on "I'm not going to San Fran."
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl [more]
Carl Cheffers will officiate Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Here's a look at the head referee's NFL career.
Peyton and Eli Manning are brilliant pitchmen for the NFL.
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
Gisele Bündchen commented on Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
Dan Orlovsky unleashed a take regarding 49ers great Joe Montana that was so hot, it might have inadvertently scalded him as well.
Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler expects “teams” to have interest in Derek Carr. The quarterback surely will have a market, but it might come in free agency rather than via a trade. Carr talked to Stephen Holder of ESPN while competing in the Pro Bowl games and confirmed the Raiders have not granted his agent [more]
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.
The Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII but it's going to be a busy offseason too. By Dave Zangaro
Patrick Mahomes said Thursday the penalty was absolutely the correct call: “It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit.”
During the 1993 Pro Bowl, Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman played only part of the game and didn’t stick around until the end, explaining that he had a flight to catch and couldn’t stay in Hawaii. That didn’t go over well with the league office at the time, but Aikman believes he did the right thing. [more]
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said "we don’t want teams without quarterbacks in these games where 50 million people are watching.”
With Senior Bowl week in full swing, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his two-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft
Who stays and who goes for the Steelers?
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams held a Twitter Q&A on Wednesday and a question about Aaron Rodgers fueled up trade speculation.
Ja'Marr Chase has had at least five catches in each of the seven career postseason games in which he's played.