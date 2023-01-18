'GMFB' reacts to Aaron Rodgers comments on 'right situation' for him to win another MVP
"GMFB" reacts to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers comments on "right situation" for him to win another MVP.
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
Carroll says the Seahawks misused defensive tackle Poona Ford this year - playing him out of position and wearing him down.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is fully confident in his abilities to still perform at a high level, he just isn't sure if it will happen in Green Bay or elsewhere.
The Packers got important contributions from at least five rookies in 2022 but the class overall ranked 14th in production and value by ESPN.
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Arrowhead Stadium to battle it out with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional Round match up this Saturday, January 21. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. The Jaguars are on the hunt
The greatest QB to ever play threw more passes than he ever has in one game, but the Cowboys defense had new wrinkles ready to stop him. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Broncos will soon begin asking fans for input on the future of the team's stadium.
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and [more]
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what NFL writers, analysts are saying about Niners QB.
The Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Here is our preview and prediction...
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Detroit Lions face 14 different opponents over 17 games during the 2023 NFL season: 8 home games, 9 road games and 8 games vs. 2022 playoff teams.
On Tuesday morning in a meeting, the kicker was “distraught” after making inglorious history. Coaches agreed Maher’s concerns Monday night were psychological and situational, rather than physical.