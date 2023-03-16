'GMFB' reacts to Aaron Rodgers comments from his appearance on 'Pat McAfee Show'
"GMFB" reacts to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers comments from his appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show."
Safety Taylor Rapp remains unsigned after a few days of free agency, but that could change after his first visit with a team. According to multiple reports, Rapp will visit with the Patriots on Thursday. Rapp has started 48 games since the Rams drafted him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He made [more]
Rodgers' difficulties will soon be the Jets' problem, and the Packers will surely happy to be free of at least that part of employing him.
Rodgers would have you believe he's oblivious and unaffected by the doubts and the drama. It's not true, and it's exactly what both he and his potential new team need as he turns 40 next season.
Slay was almost released, but now he's reportedly back in the fold.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Detroit Lions have been active in NFL free agency 2023. Our tracker updates who they've signed, lost and which of their free agents remain unsigned.
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
The Chiefs have already signed three unrestricted free agents this week.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
The Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. to add depth on the defensive line.
Iga Swiatek has led criticism of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova after she wore the shirt before her third-round match
Aaron Rodgers publicly announced his intentions to play for the Jets, but the Packers, clearly, are digging in.
Jamaal Williams, who set the Detroit Lions franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a single season in 2022, has reportedly signed with the Saints.
Here's the latest Eagles news and rumors as free agency kicks off this week.
The Browns officially parted ways with a pair of veteran defensive players on Wednesday. The team announced the release of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson. Both moves were expected and were designated as post-June 1 moves in order to spread the cap hit out over 2024 as well. Clowney was not under [more]
All the news and rumors on free agency as the Eagles begin the new league year trying to remake their Super Bowl roster.
Mike Trout had all three RBIs for the Americans.
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.