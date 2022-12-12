'GMFB' reacts to 49ers win vs. Buccaneers
"GMFB" reacts to the San Francisco 49ers win vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 14.
The #49ers got a win AND a lot of help Sunday, setting up a high-stakes matchup with Seattle on Thursday:
"It honestly pissed me off, just to see how Tennessee don't respect us," Arden Key said.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
The tackle of Kenny Pickett gets worse every time we watch it.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Jerry Jeudy caught three touchdown passes after this 😳
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
After another masterclass performance by Jalen Hurts Sunday, he touched on the criticism he faced early in his career. By Reuben Frank
Christian McCaffrey noted that Brock Purdy has brought added "flavor" to the 49ers' offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.
Detroit Lions converted a fake punt and a pass to RT Penei Sewell to beat the Minnesota Vikings in a game they never trailed
Former Iowa State star quarterback drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
49ers delivered a beatdown of the Bucs, Tom Brady's first loss to a QB making his first NFL start (Brock Purdy). Tampa's division lead is at one game.
Wilson's head bounced off the turf during a scary scene in Denver.