'GMFB' reacts to 49ers Week 4 win vs. Rams
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the San Francisco 49ers' Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Rams.
Deebo Samuel and the 49ers' defense were dominant in the team's Week 4 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football.
The formula that has been so successful for the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams delivered another convincing win. Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the 49ers beat the Rams 24-9 Monday night. ''We knew it would be an ice-bag game,'' Hufanga said.
Jimmy Garoppolo got back in synch with the offense in the critical win over the Rams on Monday Night Football.
Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley of the Rams take down a protester running across the field.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Following the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel dropped an amazing quote regarding how he views opposing defenses.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning had a little fun with a bizarre scene in 49ers-Rams that resulted in Bobby Wagner laying out a protester on the field.