'GMFB' reacts to 49ers QB situation after Trey Lance's injury
The "GMFB" crew reacts to San Francisco 49ers QB situation after quarterback Trey Lance's injury.
The "GMFB" crew reacts to San Francisco 49ers QB situation after quarterback Trey Lance's injury.
With the Rams, Cardinals and 49ers all winning on Sunday, all four teams in the NFC West sit at 1-1 after two weeks
Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during Sunday's game and how we graded the Bears in their loss to the Packers.
Sammy Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards as the Packers beat the Bears on SNF. All three catches came on scoring drives.
The Rams almost blew a 28-3 lead to the Falcons, and there are questions about the defending Super Bowl champs.
Jimmy Garoppolo looked to be on his way out of San Francisco earlier this year. Now he will be leading his team once again
The Cowboys got a much-needed win on Sunday.
Kyler Murray made so many plays to keep the Cardinals alive.
DeForest Buckner knows just how bad that loss to the Jags really was.
If you were betting favorites and overs, it was a rough Week 2 of the NFL season for you.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
What was Fields thinking?
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.