'GMFB' react to Ravens win vs. Saints on 'MNF'
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Baltimore Ravens win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 matchup.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Irsay is bringing Saturday in with the goal of eventually installing him as the permanent head coach. Given how this went down, this could be a significant Rooney Rule loophole/headache for the league.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.
Sean McVay was on top of the football world about nine months ago.
The top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings release look simple. Georgia will lead Ohio State and Michigan. The No. 4 spot is up for grabs.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said earlier Monday that doctors still are evaluating quarterback Josh Allen’s injured throwing elbow. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Allen’s elbow injury is to his ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. Allen’s status for Sunday’s game is uncertain, but he likely won’t have full practices this week. The injury did [more]
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
The Miami Dolphins are making their case in the NFL power rankings after Week 9. The Indianapolis Colts are spiraling downward.
The Colts hired an interim coach in Jeff Saturday who has no college or NFL experience because, in owner Jim Irsay's words, he has "no fear."
‘I love y’all. I love this city. I would do anything for this city. And I would do anything for you,’ Houstonian Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale said after winning largest legal sports bet on Astros World Series victory.
Coy Gibbs, the son of legendary Washington football coach Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep at age 49 on Sunday morning.
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t hold back after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers when he said that the team’s defense “should not have had to go back on the field” after the Buccaneers failed to score on a fourth down with under two minutes left to play in the game. The struggling Rams offense bled [more]
The latest Yankees free agent and trade buzz and rumors during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.