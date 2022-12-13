'GMFB' react to Patriots win vs. Cardinals on 'MNF'
"GMFB" reacts to the New England Patriots win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware was due a $1 million bonus [more]
A Cardinals challenge ultimately stopped the clock and prevented Parker from risking further injury with another play.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
The Detroit Lions crack the top-10 in the latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings to conclude Week 14.
Here's the NFC playoff picture following Week 14.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
According to Mississippi State, Leach died Monday night after suffering complications from a heart issue.
Early in Monday night's game, Murray went down with an injury.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his thoughts during Monday night's Manningcast about Haven Wolfe's wisdom-teeth video.
Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Ex-Iowa State star and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.