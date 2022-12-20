'GMFB' react to Packers win vs. Rams on 'MNF'
"GMFB" react to the Green Bay Packers win vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15.
Here's a look at where the Eagles stand in the NFC and in the 2023 draft after Week 15. By Dave Zangaro
Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Vikings signed Rosen to the practice squad this morning. A quarterback drafted by the Cardinals with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Rosen has never come close to living up to his pre-draft expectations. He lasted just one year in Arizona before he was [more]
The Philadelphia Eagles are providing backup QB, Gardner Minshew, with the ultimate weapon, activating tight end Dallas Goedert ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Cowboys
We're tracking Philadelphia's 2023 NFL draft order after the Saints' win over the Falcons and the Eagles' 25-20 win over the Bears
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie [more]
Watkins, 29, will go on waivers.
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and currently works as an analyst for NFL Network.
Former Vols' quarterback target commits to former Tennessee coaches.
Some commentary on the Joe Burrow-Tom Brady handshake.
The defending Super Bowl champions are eliminated from playoff contention with a 24-12 loss to the Packers in Green Bay as Baker Mayfield runs out of magic.
The Packers played a winning style and kept their playoff hopes alive on Monday night. Here are three things that stood out from a 24-12 win over the Rams on MNF.
Baker Mayfield revealed exactly why he requested his release from the Panthers in an interview with ESPN.
The Dolphins dropped a third consecutive game, this time at chilly Buffalo on a Saturday night. Here's what Joe Schad noticed upon further review.
They say success has 1,000 fathers and failure is an orphan. Well, the NFL’s ultimate late-game failure has one and only one prime mover. Bill Belichick. Beyond his failure to properly prepare his players to not attempt a Stanford band play in a tie game with no time on the clock in regulation, Belichick could [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.