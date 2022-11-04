GMFB' react to Eagles win vs. Texans on 'TNF'
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles win against the Houston Texans.
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles win against the Houston Texans.
Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers' Week 9 showdown with the Lions.
On Tuesday, pass rusher Bradley Chubb got a new team. On Thursday, he got a new deal. Here’s a closer look at the contract the Dolphins gave to Chubb, after giving up a package that included a first-round pick to get him from the Broncos. 1. Signing bonus: $13.487 million. 2. 2022 base salary: $575,000. [more]
Here are five of the biggest stories to watch as the Jets face the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
In the wake of a new COVID-19 surge and a shocking flu season, many are wondering and debating whether it is time to bring back mask mandates. However, misinformation online and the lack of a coordinated public health response has left people confused about the right course of action.
As the Eagles moved toward the end zone for a touchdown that would tie Thursday night’s game at seven in the first quarter, Philadelphia got closer to the goal line when center Jason Kelce pulled running back Kenneth Gainwell forward at the end of the play. It should have drawn a flag. It didn’t. Prior [more]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. ''Ray Guy was a football player who punted,'' the late John Madden said in 2014 before he presented Guy for induction into the Hall of Fame.
The Astros are headed back to Houston this weekend needing just one win to cement their place in baseball history.
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top three schools and his commitment date on Thursday.
A Dallas coach gave a stunning compliment to Parsons; Jimmy Johnson's side of the divorce story, could the Cowboys have two 1,000-yd RBs? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
Another shake up to the #49ers RB depth chart after the Jeff Wilson Jr. trade:
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school.
Gauff was emotional after giving up a lead and her chance at the finals.
Did the Bears get fleeced for Chase Claypool? Not get enough for Roquan Smith? Josh Schrock digs into the post-trade deadline overreactions.
Earlier in this postseason, when everything seemed to break the Phillies' way, the ball would have clanged off Chas McCormick's glove. But everything is not breaking the Phillies' way anymore and you can feel the tide turning. By Jim Salisbury
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
It's easy to suggest Jeff Bezos will buy the Commanders, but there are hurdles too. Plenty of other billionaires could want the team.
The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road with a loss in Orlando on Thursday.
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games, calling the point guard “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” after he repeatedly failed to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The move comes a week after Irving posted on his Twitter feed a link to the 2018 documentary, Hebrews […]
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.