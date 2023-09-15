'GMFB' react to Eagles 'TNF' win against Vikings
"GMFB" react to the Philadelphia Eagles "Thursday Night Football" win against Minnesota Vikings from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
"GMFB" react to the Philadelphia Eagles "Thursday Night Football" win against Minnesota Vikings from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
The Vikings had a shocking record in close games last season.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have reportedly been hanging out. The Chiefs star's brother says he knows nothing.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
The Rams rookie went from 7% to 75% rostered in Yahoo leagues this week.
Della Maddalena is one of the welterweight division's most hyped prospects, but Holland has plenty of advantages in this fight.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Week 2 has arrived! On the pod we continue our Football Friday tradition of providing a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the action. 4 for 4's Jennifer Eakins joins Matt Harmon to identify the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick their favorite college football Week 3 games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
What will Week 3 of the college football season have in store?
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 2 lineup ready for victory.