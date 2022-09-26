'GMFB' react to Dolphins win vs. Bills
"GMFB" crew reacts to the Miami Dolphins win vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
"GMFB" crew reacts to the Miami Dolphins win vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
The NFL announced big changes to its Pro Bowl, and Jason Kelce made a brilliant suggestion.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that the big screen in the Bucs’ stadium showed the Packers something that gave them some key insight in the game’s final moments. After the game, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Rodgers why he was talking to head coach Matt LaFleur as the [more]
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
The evolution of the Patriots' offense has been frustrating to start this season. To make it all worse, quarterback Mac Jones is hurt again.
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hasn't found any success through his first three games as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rivera was not happy about the timing of the Jimmy Garoppolo report.
Nobody -- not the referees, Matt Ryan or Chris Jones -- is saying what Jones said to draw the penalty, but it's a rare unsportsmanlike conduct.
This is gonna sting.
Dan Campbell knows he cost the Detroit Lions a victory on Sunday, which would have been his first road win with this team. So how "close" are they?
Tom Brady probably isn't going to be happy when he hears this.
The Broncos escaped with a win in an ugly game.
A week ago on FOX NFL Sunday, former quarterback Terry Bradshaw said the Cowboys were in chaos. That changed this week.
Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen claims Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had some choice words for him during Sunday's game...