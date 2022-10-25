'GMFB' react to Bears win vs. Patriots on 'MNF'
The "GMFB" crew reacts to the Chicago Bears win against the New England Patriots in Week 7.
Three straight means the Bears are officially streaking...and they're doing it in the wrong direction. Marshall Harris has three things to watch as the Bears take on the Patriots Monday night.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick fielded questions about the team's QB after Monday's loss to the Bears but wouldn't commit to Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe.
The Broncos have fielded calls on a potential trade for Chubb. The Cardinals should be in on that.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player proposition as the Patriots host the Bears in week 7.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick insists Mac Jones' performance in Monday night's loss to the Bears was not the reason for him being benched in favor of Bailey Zappe.
The clock was running down in the second quarter and the pocket was collapsing around Justin Fields, with one defender coming at him from the right, another circling around on his left, and a third coming straight at him. Fields drifted left, barely eluding the outstretched arm of another, and then stutter-stepped to the right to squeeze through a hole that barely existed. Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score on Monday night, converting five third downs with his legs and five more with his arm to lead Chicago to a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.
Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, here are some players who could be on the move, including Chase Claypool, Melvin Gordon, and Elijah Moore.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
During a drive that ended, fittingly, with Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker intercepting a ball thrown by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Jones put a foot into the balls of Brisker to cap a slide. The move wasn’t flagged. It looked a lot like the move former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady once made when sliding during [more]
Jakobi Meyers wasn't afraid to stick up for quarterback Mac Jones after the Patriots' ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. He had a candid take on how the QB situation unfolded.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
The Bears dismantled the Patriots in primetime. Josh Schrock hands out grades from a dominant performance.
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
Here are the winners and losers from the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Bears
Season-changing injuries, backfields in flux, quarterback changes: Denny Carter covers it all in his Week 8 waiver wire breakdown. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a trio of potential waiver wire options for week 8 — Giants' Daniel Jones, Broncos' Greg Dulcich and Chargers' Josh Palmer.