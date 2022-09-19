'GMFB' previews Week 2 'MNF' doubleheader
The "GMFB" previews the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader. The Minnesota Vikings vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 matchup.
Sammy Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards as the Packers beat the Bears on SNF. All three catches came on scoring drives.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
Carson Wentz set an impressive record Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
What was Fields thinking?
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his on-field message to Trey Lance after the young quarterback suffered a broken ankle against Seattle.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
Tom Brady doesn't seem happy, and what should have been a career victory lap is, so far, a sad slog.
Social media reactions from Justin Fields' failed goal-line attempt out of the shotgun formation.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a pair of receivers and a running back in Miami.
The Indianapolis Colts are 0-1-1 after poor performances against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.
Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay had a hilarious response to being fined by the NFL for not wearing long enough pants in Week 1.
Kyler Murray scrambled for more than 84 total yards on a wild two-point conversion in the Arizona Cardinals' game against the Las Vegas Raiders.