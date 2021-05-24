'GMFB' predicts the most dependable pass catchers of the '21 season
The "Good Morning Football" crew predicts the most dependable pass catchers of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew predicts the most dependable pass catchers of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will be portrayed by Kevin James in the Netflix comedy "Home Team," which prompted James to pay a visit
Raiders LG Richie Incognito named top-20 guard heading into 2021
If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.
''Playoff Prep,'' Morey, the 76ers' top decision maker, wrote on Instagram. Oh, the Sixers were called much worse than a group of dolts when the franchise embarked on the strip-for-parts rebuilding seasons known as the Process. The Sixers were Team Tank.
EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]
The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.
The Western Conference’s third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Blazers won in 2019, 4-3.
The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and eighth-seeded Washington Wizards meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.
The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.
Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.
The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.
Paul Byron's short-handed goal in the third period gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round North Division playoff series. Toronto captain John Tavares left the game with an apparent head/neck injury in the first period after being kneed in the head by Corey Perry. Tavares gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was stretchered off the ice, following several minutes of treatment from both teams' trainers.
Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
PHOENIX (AP) Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul is dealing with a right shoulder injury during his team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The injury happened early in the second quarter when he bumped into teammate Cameron Johnson following LeBron James' tip-in basket. Paul was down on the floor for a few minutes, surrounded by players from both teams.
BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's hockey action.
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.
Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his own penalty area, as the Monaco defender let a short pass from goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki slip under his feet, set up a 19th-minute opener for Mauro Icardi.
David Pastrnak explains why his time with Zdeno Chara in the handshake line at the end of the Bruins-Capitals first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series was "emotional."
It pays to play well in major championships. Just ask Phil Mickelson.
Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.