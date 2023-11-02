'GMFB' predicts final score of Titans-Steelers 'TNF' matchup
'GMFB' predicts the final score of the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9 matchup.
'GMFB' predicts the final score of the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9 matchup.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Will Levis threw four touchdowns in his NFL debut last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
What can Titans QB Will Levis do to follow up his fine first start?
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 9. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Titans and Steelers.
Which QB is MVP? Who emerges from a jam-packed Defensive Player of the Year field? Who are the top rookies? Here are Nate Tice's picks.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
The first NBA in-season tournament tips off Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
It can be tough to drop some of your late draft picks this early in the season, but you're better off moving on when it comes to these five players.
The Falcons are making a quarterback change.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.