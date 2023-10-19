'GMFB' predicts final score of Jaguars-Saints 'TNF' matchup
"GMFB" predicts final score of Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints Week 7 matchup.
"GMFB" predicts final score of Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints Week 7 matchup.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Jaguars aren't sure if they'll have their starting quarterback on Thursday.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Jaguars need to bounce back after a disappointing loss in Week 3.
The Jaguars aren't sure what they'll get out of their QB on Thursday night.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 7. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Jaguars and Saints.
In Week 8, we'll finally get some movement at the top of the Big Ten standings.
Sleepers took off in Week 6. Will it happen again in Week 7 with so many teams on bye? Here's Scott Pianowski's list of underrated lineup options.
Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins move the ball against the Eagles?
Andy Behrens examines how much regret or relief you should have about the drops you made with six teams on bye.
The numbers are ... stark. And the reasons are plentiful. But there may be hope for a rebound yet.
Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will be out their top two running backs for the foreseeable future
The Buckeyes haven't exactly hit the ground running in their six games this season.
The Aces held on in a wild fourth quarter on Wednesday night to win their second straight WNBA title.
The Aces do have more winning to complete to reach the Comets’ height. The pieces of former dynasties, and what missed ones lack, are in place to do it.
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
“I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought.”
Play sheets for the Broncos and Cowboys were broadcast to everyone last week.