'GMFB' plays 'two lies and a truth' with RB Aaron Jones
"GMFB" plays "Two Lies and a Truth" with Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
The Chiefs may very well employ a new starting left tackle next season.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
Joe Burrow was Justin Hilliard's Ohio State teammate from 2015 to 2017.
The Bills have clear needs in the draft. Here's a look at who some of the mock drafters are projecting to Buffalo in the first round.
The Patriots made major changes at linebacker entering 2022, but the production from this position was pretty solid overall, especially with Ja'Whaun Bentley hitting another level. There's still one element this group needs more of, according to our Tom E. Curran.
Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt has another high profile coaching crisis, this time with basketball coach Mark Adams
While discussing during Monday’s PFT Live the contract impasse between the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones, a question emerged organically and spontaneously. If you’re the Giants, would you trade Jones for Kirk Cousins, and if you’re the Vikings, would you trade Cousins for Jones? Chris Simms responded in the moment by basically saying the Giants [more]
The Jets likely could have found a way to make it work with Carr. Instead, they tried to play the long game and wait for Rodgers to make a decision on his future.
An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Chicago Bears are more likely than not to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, just a lot further down than expected.
Doug Ferrar of Touchdown Wire predicts the Cleveland Browns will fill to glaring holes in his three-round mock draft.
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly plan to release Leonard Floyd if they cannot find a trade partner.
Things got heated between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker near the end of Sunday's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns showdown.
Which players are you hoping the Raiders sign?
The Browns currently are $13.415 million over the salary cap, with a little over a week to get under the $224.8 million cap. They also need to create room to sign free agents. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that quarterback Deshaun Watson is open to restructuring his contract to help with that. Browns General [more]
If the 2022 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was a shock for Mercedes, then what is this year’s showing? Last year the eight-time consecutive constructor champions began Formula One’s new era with their worst car in a decade. Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth, 0.68sec adrift of pole position. 12 months later, after all the trials of 2022, the lead Mercedes of George Russell was 0.63sec off the pace: an improvement of just five hundredths of a second.
The Celtics forward had two free throws to win the game for Boston. He missed both.