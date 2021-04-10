Masters leaderboard:

It's moving day at Augusta National; get the updates

GMFB’s Peter Schrager mocks CB Asante Samuel Jr. to Bills

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin DiLoro
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buffalo Bills moves have left few holes on the roster. However, another mock draft reveals that the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Tre’Davious White is a spot where the Bills could stand to improve.

Peter Schrager of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football sees Buffalo taking cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in his most recent mock draft. The Florida State product would instantly compete with Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson for first-team reps. Here’s Schrager’s analysis of the pick:

Samuel can play multiple positions in the defensive backfield and had an outstanding season in 2020, giving up just 179 yards in eight games, per PFF. He also had an impressive pro day to back up the solid career in Tallahassee.

Samuel Jr. intercepted a career-best three passes during the 2020 campaign with the Seminoles. In three seasons, Samuel, Jr. was credited with 29 passes defensed. He was named a First-Team All-ACC player for his work during last year.

Samuel Jr. plays well in man coverage, and he can be relied upon to work one-on-one against receivers. The Draft Network highlights Samuel Jr. could improve upon zone coverage and working on some technical aspects of his game. However, he would have a veteran crew of players in the secondary to learn from if Samuel Jr. were to land in Buffalo. His ability to start right away could give the Bills one of the most complete starting secondary units in the league.

Related

ESPN's 'former GM mock draft' sends Bills Joseph Ossai

Bills' Josh Allen has 'mixed emotions' on adding 17th game

PODCAST: Grading Bills 2020 rookie class

Lions sign former Bills S Dean Marlowe

Recommended Stories

  • Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest less than 2 months after going public with their relationship

    The Poosh founder shared a photo on her Instagram of the Blink-182 drummer's new ink that says "Kourtney."

  • Expert thinks ‘it’s hard to see’ Bengals trading out of fifth pick

    Are the Cincinnati Bengals going to trade out of the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft?

  • Darius Leonard: ‘This draft class talks too much for me’

    Darius Leonard has a message for the incoming rookie class.

  • Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have taken their relationship to a new level: The Blink-182 drummer got her name tatted on him.

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Breaking down Michael Conforto's HBP and Taijuan Walker's start

    With a day off following Thursday's wild Mets' victory over the Marlins, there was still plenty to discuss regarding Michael Conforto's game-ending hit-by-pitch.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers sign DL T.J. Carter

    The Steelers added another defensive lineman to their offseason roster on Friday.

  • Saweetie Brings Back This Disputed 2000s Styling Trend in a Corset, Low-Rise Pants & Cherry Red Kicks

    Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie loved this trend.

  • Mock draft watch: Lions trade back but still land premium WR in Draft Wire’s latest

    The Chargers move up from No. 13 to land Penei Sewell

  • NBA roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best

    Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Jayson Tatum becomes youngest player in Celtics history to post 50-point game

    The last Celtics player to score as much as Tatum was Larry Bird.

  • Should there be pressure on Ryan Garcia to face Devin Haney?

    Is it still too soon for a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight or do both still need to prove themselves before a blockbuster showdown?

  • Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

    Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.

  • Detroit Tigers discover new options with Michael Fulmer's aggressive confidence

    Michael Fulmer could rejoin the Detroit Tigers' starting rotation, depending on Julio Teheran's injury status.

  • Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader smashes Lyoto Machida, advances to grand prix semifinal

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

  • Offbeat training methods have Jaron Ennis on cusp of welterweight contention

    Such training gets him into superb condition, Ennis said, and he feels he can go as hard in the final minute of the 12th round as he does in the first minute of the opening round.

  • Report: Harry Kane planning to move from Tottenham

    Harry Kane leaving Tottenham is something that Spurs fans have been preparing for ever since, well, his first few months as a Tottenham player.

  • Penalty call: coaches ejected for flouting Augusta’s phone rules

    As some players’ mentors have found out in Masters week, this grand old club will punish anyone who breaks its traditions Spectators at the 18th green of the Masters, which stands alone as a tournament that denies the general use of mobile phones. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The famously no-nonsense approach of Augusta National to matters of discipline has been evident once more during Masters week, with more than one player’s coach understood to have been ejected from the premises for violating the rules on mobile phone usage. In one instance, a competitor’s tutor was discovered to be filming his client from outside the ropes during the opening round and was duly asked to leave the course. It is unclear whether the coach was allowed back inside the gates, given his player has survived the 36-hole cut. Mobile phones are not permitted at all for spectators on entry to Augusta National or for the media outside their designated building. Coaches are allowed them under strict guidance, which pertains largely to the capture or filming of swing work during practice sessions on long or short game ranges. This week the guidelines have been abused more than once, with swift action taken. Augusta National did not offer comment. However, the club has privately made it plain that it has mobile phone policies and they are enforced. The Masters stands alone as a tournament that denies general use of mobile phones and there is no apparent sign of that situation changing. Speaking before the 2019 Masters, the Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, said: “I think that’s something that does set us apart. I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever. I can’t speak for future chairmen, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right.” Even players are not immune to the phone rules. “I remember one of my first Masters I was with Ian Poulter and we were posting a few pictures on Twitter and stuff, and someone came out and told us to cease and desist,” the former US Open champion Graeme McDowell told GolfWeek last year. Kim Si-woo is likely to receive at the very least a stern lecture after breaking his putter in a fit of pique on the 15th hole of his second round. The South Korean managed to play his closing three in level par despite putting with a fairway wood. On the PGA Tour, the deliberate breaking of clubs tends to see players quietly fined. “I was lucky I only had like three-, four-, five-feet [putts] over the last few holes,” Kim said. “So I got lucky there. It was just frustration.” The surprise Masters contender Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has reflected on his early encounters with Jordan Spieth. Zalatoris is making his Augusta debut at the age of 24, six years on from Spieth’s runaway victory. The pair are acquainted from amateur days, having both been schooled in Texas. “I’ve known Jordan, I guess since I was about 10 years old,” Zalatoris said. “He was always a world-beater at such a young age. The story I always tell is we were 14, playing my home club in Dallas at Bent Tree, and he made a crazy up-and-down on the first hole to save par basically from another fairway. He went out and birdied six out of the next eight to shoot 29 on the front, and he broke the course record that had been there for 20-plus years. That was at 14. “I’ve seen him do just some of the most miraculous things playing little games at home. But playing against him, he’s always set the bar, especially in Texas, in terms of whatever that bar is at whatever level. I think guys like Scottie Scheffler and myself really owe him a lot for setting that bar. “We’d probably make a great Ryder Cup pairing because I’m a really good ball-striker and he’s probably the best chipper and putter in the last 30 years. He’s been a great friend and really a great role model.”

  • Lonzo Ball reacts on Twitter to Zion Williamson’s career night vs. Sixers

    After Zion Williamson exploded for a career night on Friday against the 76ers, Lonzo Ball took to Twitter to support his teammate.

  • Celtics vs. Timberwolves observations: Jayson Tatum's ceiling on display in monster outing

    Jayson Tatum put forth one of the best games of his career Friday night in a win against Minnesota. His 53-point outing reminded everyone that he's a developing player that still has top-tier potential.