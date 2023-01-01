GMFB: The only team that can beat the Bills is the Bills (video)

One of NFL Network’s newest analysts, Jason McCourty, has plenty of experience rooting against the Bills.

That’s long gone.

Formerly a longtime Patriots defender, McCourty has faced and beaten the Bills many times. However, he can easily acknowledge things are now different.

In fact, he thinks the Bills (12-3) are potentially the best team in the NFL. That’s because he thinks there’s only one team that can beat them in his mind: the Bills.

“When they’re on, it looks like the only team that can possibly beat the Bills, are the Buffalo Bills,” McCourty said.

McCourty made that statement earlier this week when breaking down the Bills’ 35-13 win over the Bears in Week 16.

