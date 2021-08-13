'GMFB' makes sleeper picks for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Reuters

After the U.S. women's gymnastics team won silver at the Tokyo Olympics without leader Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles had a message for her good friend as they stood shoulder to shoulder on the podium. "I looked at Simone and said, 'This is the last time you'll ever see silver around our necks'," Chiles told Reuters on Wednesday. Biles' stunning withdrawal after a single vault due to mental health concerns and feeling lost in the air impacted the 20-year-old Chiles more than anyone else as she filled in for the four-time gold medallist on the uneven bars and balance beam.