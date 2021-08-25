'GMFB' makes predictions for 2021 Comeback Player of the Year
The "Good Morning Football" crew makes predictions for who will be 2021 Comeback Player of the Year. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Rams bolstered their running back corps by acquiring Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in a trade Wednesday.
The Patriots have traded Sony Michel to the Rams for a pair of draft picks in a move that makes sense for both sides.
Here's an updated look at the Rams' draft picks in 2022 after their trade for Sony Michel.
The Patriots made a significant move Wednesday by trading Sony Michel to the Rams, and NFL Twitter had thoughts about the deal.
The Browns finally have a complete roster as shown by 4 of the 5 OLman on this list and various other players being noted as tops in the AFC North. In total, the Browns have 10 players on the list, most of any team.
The Patriots reportedly weren't the only team that tried to claim tight end Kahale Warring off waivers this week.
Sony Michel is heading west. The Patriots have traded Michel to the Rams. The Rams are sending either 2022 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks or a 2022 compensatory fourth-round pick (if the Rams get one) to the Patriots in the deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Rams were in the market for [more]
It seems New England is unhappy with what's unfolding with Cam Newton.
The Patriots called it a "misunderstanding." Here's how Cam Newton accidentally violated NFL rules.
Jerry Jones, of all people, just exposed the argument that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a “personal choice” for the selfish nonsense that it is.
The Ravens waived a quarterback to get their roster down to 80 players, currently leaving them with just two healthy signal callers
Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, now with the Arizona Cardinals, said he was told by new teammate Robert Alford, then with the Atlanta Falcons, that his team had started celebrating in the locker room during halftime at Super Bowl LI.
The Rams' cost for Sony Michel will come down to whether they get a 4th-round compensatory pick.
Teams bet big on young quarterbacks in this year’s draft. And the NFL has shown a willingness to test young talent early in recent seasons Trevor Lawrence has looked shaky in preseason but has been hindered by a second-string offensive line. Photograph: Stephen B Morton/AP It’s an unusual year for rookie quarterbacks. Ordinarily, when a first-round quarterback steps into an organization, they do so in the midst of some sort of rebuild. The rookie is drafted to kick off a new cycle. And that’s th
The Cowboys released the ex-CFL star after less than a week; the team has no active kickers at the moment for Sunday's preseason finale. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Our Derek Okrie ranks the top 20 fantasy football RBs for 2021
For the second phase of NFL roster cuts, the Pittsburgh Steelers reduced their roster from 85 to 80 players.
Highlighting one player that could be traded from each NFL team before Week 1.
As some NFL teams elect to rest their starters in the preseason, the Chiefs are rolling with Patrick Mahomes. Here’s why.
Don't forget Reggie McKenzie's role in the Khalil Mack trade