'GMFB' makes their prediction ahead of Cowboys-Titans
"GMFB" makes their prediction ahead of the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans Week 17 matchup.
The Lions are looking for some rebound games from a few key cogs in Week 17 after rough outings vs. the Panthers
Five decades after his death, on Dec. 31, 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente's influence is still felt in the baseball world and beyond.
New York Giants captains sent a letter to fans on Wednesday night urging them to show up and be loud in Week 17 against the Colts.
Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are a good bet to clinch a playoff spot this week against the Indianapolis Colts.
We've reached the home stretch of the college football season.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reflected on his professional debut back in 2017 ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the #Broncos | from @EdEastonJr
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Here are five quarterbacks that could replace #Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sparks bigger question in Las Vegas: What's the future for Carr and star running back Josh Jacobs?
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will put his name in the NFL record book on Monday night. Burrow is about to become the NFL’s career leader in completion percentage, just as soon as he has enough career pass attempts to qualify. To qualify for the career completion percentage record in the NFL Record & Fact Book, [more]
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, [more]
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
As the new year approaches, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early two-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with three games on Thursday, Dec. 29. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
Lane Johnson's head coach and teammates reacted to his decision to put off surgery until after the playoffs. By Dave Zangaro
Defenders get a moment of glory for each takeaway; the latest on who will suit up Thursday; Dak's soaring and T.O. is sniffing around. | From @ToddBrock24f7