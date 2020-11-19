'GMFB' makes bold predictions for Cardinals-Seahawks 'TNF'

The Associated Press
The lights went out unexpectedly at the O2 Arena, causing the start of the match between Dominic Thiem and Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals to be delayed Thursday. The already-qualified Thiem was short of energy, too, when play eventually began. The U.S. Open champion lost to Rublev 6-2, 7-5 in a contest that had little real consequence for either player, with Thiem assured of being the winner of the group after previous victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal and his Russian opponent unable to qualify for the semifinals after back-to-back losses.