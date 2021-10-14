'GMFB' makes bold predictions for Bucs-Eagles Week 6 'TNF'
The "Good Morning Football" crew makes bold predictions for Week 6 Thursday Night Football. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Raiders DE Carl Nassib takes personal day on Wednesday, misses practice
The Washington Football Team will retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 on Sunday.
The Buccaneers ruled three starters out of Thursday night’s game because of injuries, but they’re set to have a couple of others they listed as questionable in the lineup against the Eagles. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and center Ryan Jensen are both expected to play. Pierre-Paul missed two [more]
Sean Taylor was one of the bright young stars in the NFL before he was murdered in 2007. The Washington Football Team will retire his number.
Jon Gruden has resigned. The Raiders have replaced him. And the NFL community has begun to respond.
Where does the Philadelphia Eagles' offense rank through five weeks of the 2021 NFL season?
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bucs and Eagles.
The Eagles host the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Here are our predictions.
From Philadelphia to Georgia and beyond, Meteorologist Jessica Pash has your forecast for some of the biggest NFL and college games this weekend.
Who knows how many women, Black people, and members of the LGBTQ community have been marginalized in the NFL because of power brokers like those in Washington or Jon Gruden?
Smith discussed the reported Jon Gruden emails, including one that targeted him, in a conversation with Bomani Jones.
The Cowboys are the last NFL team that is undefeated against the spread.
In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w
Charles Robinson is joined by NBC's Michael Smith to discuss Jon Gruden's departure from the Raiders & three teams they're worried about in 2021.
The Vikings' Wednesday injury report looks about as long as a CVS receipt.
The showdown between the Packers and Bears will look a little different at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden resignation, Mark Davis still refusing
Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman weighed in on the controversial e-mails sent by Jon Gruden that led to the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's resignation.
The resignation of head coach Jon Gruden on Monday not only left the Las Vegas Raiders without a head coach but without a play-caller as well. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Greg Olson will now handle the play-calling for the Raiders moving forward after Gruden’s departure from the team. [more]