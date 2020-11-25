'GMFB' highlights the Dolphins player who deserves more love
'Good Morning Football' crew highlights the Miami Dolphins player who deserves more love. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Ravens-Steelers matchup will now be held on Sunday instead of Thanksgiving night.
Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.
COVID-19 has disrupted the NFL's Thanksgiving schedule.
You've got to be worried for Roy Jones Jr.
The Steelers are ending up on the wrong end of another team with terrible COVID-19 protocols.
A sign-and-trade between the Celtics and Hornets involving Gordon Hayward is still very much a possibility, it appears.
The biggest deals of NBA free agency are done and training camp is right around the corner. You know what that means: Time for a fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings.
Through three games with the Buccaneers, receiver Antonio Brown has 18 catches for 157 yards and no touchdowns. Coach Bruce Arians apparently thinks the numbers should be higher. “Well, he was open,” Arians told reporters on Tuesday when asked why Brown hasn’t made more big plays. “We had one go off his fingertips [and] I’m [more]
Steelers vs Ravens being moved isn't ideal but there are some positives from it.
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady appeared to snub Rams QB Jared Goff after losing Monday night. It's not the first time the GOAT has behaved that way.
Los Angeles is not done tweaking its roster.
The Los Angeles Angels are heading into a period of renaissance in their hometown of Anaheim. For the immediate future, they have another new first-time general manager charged with building a winning team around eight-time All-Star centerfielder and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout. For the long term, the real estate arm of Angels owner […]
This isn't the best slate of Thanksgiving games, but it's still holiday football.
USWNT stars have competed to be "Charlie's bestie," and according to Instagram, Rose Lavelle, Midge Purce, and Kelley O'Hara are leading the charge.
Charles Barkley calls himself the wild card in The Match: Champions for Change. Check out more of Barkley's golf takes in this Q&A;.
Lavar Ball believes you can only be the GOAT based on how well you played during your wins.
Oubre took a not-so-subtle shot at Suns owner Robert Sarver after getting traded to the Warriors.
Diego Maradona suffered a heart attack according to his lawyer Three days of mourning announced in Argentina Underwent surgery for a blood clot on the brain earlier this month Jim White: With astonishing control and a ferocious will to win, he was as brave as he was skilful The life and times of Maradona in pictures: The highs and lows of his career Share your memories of Maradona here Obituary: Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers the game has ever seen Diego Maradona, one of football's greatest-ever players, has died aged 60. The 1986 World Cup winner had surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain earlier this month. The Argentine Football Association confirmed he had died this afternoon. "The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts," they said. Another of football's greats, Pele, has led the tributes to: "Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above." Follow latest updates and reaction here.
It's the second day in a row the team has had to shut it all down
More positive tests have been returned for the Baltimore Ravens.