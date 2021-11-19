GMFB highlights ‘cool plays’ from Bills’ Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs (video)

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
The Buffalo Bills were a main feature in a “Good Morning Football” segment after their thrashing of the New York Jets in Week 10.

Earlier this week, the NFL Network morning talk show highlighted a few “cool plays, bro” from the Bills (6-3). Analyst Peter Schrager was impressed, in particular, by Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The two connected several times in the wideout’s 162-yard game… none more impressive than his touchdown grab which was broken down.

“Diggs… what a catch,” Schrager said.

Check out the entire segment below:

