GMFB highlights ‘cool plays’ from Bills’ Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs (video)

The Buffalo Bills were a main feature in a “Good Morning Football” segment after their thrashing of the New York Jets in Week 10.

Earlier this week, the NFL Network morning talk show highlighted a few “cool plays, bro” from the Bills (6-3). Analyst Peter Schrager was impressed, in particular, by Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The two connected several times in the wideout’s 162-yard game… none more impressive than his touchdown grab which was broken down.

“Diggs… what a catch,” Schrager said.

Check out the entire segment below:

"These two were the best connection in the league last year. They've been on and off this year. They got it back going on last week."

@PSchrags gives some love to @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs' connection and breaks down the @BuffaloBills bounce back win in Week 10. pic.twitter.com/pG82KUNZue — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 16, 2021

Related