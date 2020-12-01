'GMFB' highlights the best duos in the NFL right now
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights the league's top duos right now. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights the league's top duos right now. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Their quarantined quarterback quartet sure left the Denver Broncos in, shall we say, quite the quagmire. The NFL made the Broncos play without any QBs Sunday, and their 31-3 loss to the Saints serves as an embarrassing example for other teams not to violate the NFL's COVID-19 mitigation measures. The Broncos (4-7) are expected to face a hefty fine and loss of a draft pick as a repeat offender of the league's coronavirus rules, but it's Drew Lock who could pay the biggest price for goofing up.
This is getting ridiculous.
UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has never been one to hold his tongue. That is particularly true when it comes to politics – he's a long time support of President Donald Trump – and calling out other professional athletes that he derides for being "woke." Taking advantage of the flare up around Mike Tyson's comeback fight in an exhibition with Roy Jones, Jr., Covington again took a shot at NBA great LeBron James. "Heard they finally scraped Nate Robinson's carcass off the Staples Center floor. I'd make LeBron James eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet."Colby Covington on Twitter https://twitter.com/ColbyCovMMA/status/1333449138357358592?s=20 YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson as part of the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. Robinson is a former NBA player whose highlights include winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times. Paul knocked him down several times in the bout, finishing the fight with a punch that sent Robinson crashing face first into the canvas in the second round. Having seen what Paul did to Robinson incited Covington to take his latest shot at James. The NBA great is a four-time champion (most recently with the L.A. Lakers in 2020), a four-time NBA finals MVP, and a four-time NBA league MVP. Covington took aim at James and other NBA players in September after several of them spoke up and sat out in a protest again racial injustice and police brutality. Recently campaigning for Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Covington has also been an outspoken opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. TRENDING > Dana White says Mike Tyson looked ‘f—ing awesome’; targets UFC Fight Island for International Fight Week on Related Video > Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and 'woke athletes' as 'spineless cowards' (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Ravens players made it known they would strike if they had to play Tuesday. The NFL responded by pushing the game to Wednesday.
This is going to take some getting used to.
As Steelers-Ravens goes, so does Steelers-Football Team.
Coach Reid didn't have to do Travis Kelce like that.
Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have entered the transfer portal. The Spartans' linebackers were arrested in September.
Oof, the internet is not kind.
With nothing left to play for this season except jobs, the Detroit Lions should tank the rest of their games in order to improve their draft position.
Here are the four studs and the two duds from the Seattle Seahawks 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 12.
Head official Bill Vinovich had some explaining to do after calling a controversial penalty that wiped out a Patriots punt return touchdown.
The former world heavyweight champion has lost twice to ‘Real Deal’ in his career
Justin Thomas expects to face some pressure at this month's PNC Championship, from watching his dad compete and playing against Charlie Woods.
The most anticipated matchup of Week 12 was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, and emotions were predictably high in the second half.
Five questions the Lakers face heading into training camp.
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz just had to go and talk to Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf before Monday's game. It did not go well.
By trading Gordon Hayward’s new four-year, $120 million contract to the Charlotte Hornets, the Boston Celtics have created the largest traded player exception (TPE) in NBA history, a useful asset going forward.
Carey is effectively betting against himself.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wanted his team to stay positive, test negative and play. But the opposite is happening right now for the Wolverines.