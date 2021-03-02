'GMFB': Free agents who could surprise us this offseason
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights free agents who could surprise us this offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The 49ers on Tuesday announced the formation of an advisory committee to develop a plan for a safe re-opening of Levis Stadium.
Here is an evaluation of five arguments made in the sports world regarding the Houston Texans and QB Deshaun Watson.
J.J. Watt is a splash addition. But how much will he help Arizona?
Federer will miss out on defending his Miami Open title at the March 22-April 4 Masters 1000 event, although Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are expected to take part along with Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal. The 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer will make his long-awaited return to the court at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha next week and the 39-year-old may play an event in Dubai after that his agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed to the Miami Herald.
At one point while battling COVID-19 in the hospital, Khamzat Chimaev "thought he was going to die."
Even though he's turning 37 and was ineffective last season, Smith's contributions to a franchise extend far beyond the field. And his biggest advocate might be the NFL's biggest talent.
The European Tour is ready to make history by playing three back-to-back tournaments in Florida. If the emergency plans have to be actioned because of the pandemic, it will be the first time the circuit has ever hosted an event in the the previously off-limits United States. Officials at Wentworth HQ have had to move quickly and creatively to fill the void that will most likely be left because of the Covid-19 situation and restrictions on travelling to and from Spain and Portugal. The proposals are still being worked through, but it is understood that the respective parties have arrived at a solution that would have been unimaginable until the “strategic alliance” between the two main male tours was signed four months ago. Not only has the PGA Tour given their sanction to the prospective tournaments, but it is understood they first proposed the idea as they saw their new partners struggling with the schedule due to the ongoing crisis. Immediately after The Masters at Augusta, the Tour is down to visit Tenerife, Gran Canaria and the Algarve. But with Spain banning visitors from the UK and South Africa and with Portugal on the red list, the “elite athlete” exemption would not apply. On average, roughly a third of European Tour fields are made up by South African and UK pros, making it doubtful this trio of stops could justifiably go ahead. At the moment, the Tour is undergoing a frustrating four-week blank period of regular events and Keith Pelley, the wily chief executive, has made it his mission to give his membership ample opportunities. Last year, Pelley witnessed more than 20 tournaments being either cancelled or postponed because of coronavirus, but after a three-month hiatus, the resourceful Canadian was still able to compile a running order that featured 22 events until the end of the year, including a six-week “UK Swing”. It was a phenomenal achievement under the circumstances, but Pelley’s canniest bit of business undoubtedly came in December. With the Premier Golf League offering Pelley 10s of millions to lend its mooted World Tour series some credibility by sanctioning the first few events, Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner came in to buy a portion of its rivals media company - estimated to be more than £50m - and sign up to an agreement finally to co-operate with each other after decades of a fragmented global calendar. Monahan was invited on to the European Tour’s board and the benefits of the arrangement could soon pay off so rapidly and so welcomely for Pelley’s circuit. After this story appeared on the Telegraph Sport website on Monday afternoon, a memo was sent to all the players referencing this article and confirming that “our new partners at the PGA Tour have offered to help us in any way possible, which is a credit to them and visible evidence of the strength of our recently-announced Strategic Alliance”. It added: “It is very much only a possibility at this stage and is part of our continuing desire to investigate all avenues available to us if, in fact, our current schedule is not feasible due to continued travel restrictions for different sections of our membership.” Meanwhile, late on Sunday, Tiger Woods broke his silence following his car crash in LA last week, thanking all of his fellow pros for wearing his Sunday uniform in the final round of not only the WGC Workday Championship at The Concession, but also at the LPGA’S Gainbridge event at Lake Nona and on the PGA Tour’s seniors tournament. He said: "It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts." He went on to express his gratitude, saying: "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.” Woods, 45, remains in hospital in California starting his recovery from multiple surgeries on career-threatening injuries to his lower-right leg. He is hopeful of being able to return to his Florida home later this week.
Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.
Here are Yahoo Sports' 2021 NFL draft prospects, Nos. 96 to 100 (and we couldn't break a tie for the final spot, so you receive a bonus prospect.
Irv Cross played in the league from 1961-69, and then spent 23 years with CBS as an NFL analyst.
Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay played just 5 games last season because of injuries, but led the NFL with 11 TD catches in 2019
Who doesn't love early fantasy rankings? Take a look at our top 10 lists for 2021.
Carmelo Anthony and LaMelo Ball met for the first time this season and the two put on a show on Monday night.
Skrine played his first 4 years in Cleveland
Twitter had plenty to say about Bears CB Buster Skrine's pending release, which included plenty of relief.
The strongly built Sabalenka finished 2020 with trophies at Ostrava and Linz and arrived in Melbourne for the year's first Grand Slam after picking up her third straight title at a WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi. "I felt like I missed my opportunity because I feel like if you are coming back from 1-4 and you're kind of feeling your game and you're there, you're fighting, you just have to take this opportunity," Sabalenka told reporters in Doha on Monday. Sabalenka, who will defend her Qatar Open title this week, managed to match Williams's power from the baseline but felt her approach was not right.
The Bears first cap casualty of the offseason is cornerback Buster Skrine, which frees up $2.7 million in salary cap space.
Billy Horschel on Concession: "This is a great golf course. I've always been a big fan of a course that, as I say, you can't fake it."
The Warriors on Monday announced that they have recalled Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion from Santa Cruz in the NBA G League.
Chaim Bloom appeared to make a giant reach by selecting Nick Yorke No. 17 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. But the young infielder is showing early signs that Bloom knew what he was doing, writes John Tomase.