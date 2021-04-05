'GMFB' explores the likelihood of Aaron Rodgers leaving football to host Jeopardy!

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hosting "Jeopardy!." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Browns hold steady in top 10 in latest USA TODAY NFL power poll

    Browns hold steady in top 10 in latest USA TODAY NFL power poll

  • Steve Keim: Kyler Murray’s contract gave us opportunity to be aggressive this offseason

    The Cardinals made a big splash in free agency before the new league year started when they signed defensive end J.J. Watt and they continued to make moves throughout the month of March. Arizona signed wide receiver A.J. Green, cornerback Malcolm Butler, kicker Matt Prater, safety Shawn Williams, and guard Brian Winters while also trading [more]

  • Amazon Apologizes For Tweet Amid Claims That Its Workers Pee In Bottles

    Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has issued an apology to Wisconsin congressman Mark Pocan over the issue of workers peeing into bottles. What Happened: Amazon apologized for a tweet it posted on March 24 in response Pocan, who said the company makes "workers urinate in water bottles." The company responded by saying, "You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us."On Friday, Amazon said this was a mistake: "This was an own-goal, we’re unhappy about it, and we owe an apology to Representative Pocan." 1/2 You don't really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021 The apology goes on to deny that its fulfillment centers have problems with workers and restroom breaks, while acknowledging that its drivers may have trouble finding restrooms "because of traffic or sometimes rural routes" especially during the pandemic. "This is a long-standing, industry-wide issue and is not specific to Amazon," the company said. Why It Matters: The March 24 tweet was met with quick criticism, and the apology isn't faring much better. The Verge criticized it as ungenuine, noting that the apology is to the congressman, not workers, and for claiming the issue only concerns drivers. Amazon for years has faced accusations that workers are under so much pressure that they forgo bathroom breaks. The complaints have included both warehouse workers and drivers. The company also is in the middle of a union battle, featuring what could be a landmark vote that has implications not just for Amazon locations, but other tech companies in the U.S. as well. Amazon's Twitter activity on this front also has drawn heat. Photo: Flickr/Tony Webster See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWho Was Behind Friday's Massive Block Trades?'SNL' Takes On NFTs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Buffalo Bills earn ‘B’ grade for work in free agency

    Bleacher Report recently handed out grades for work done in free agency and Buffalo’s consensus mark was a B. By comparison, the Bills did just as well as the rest of the AFC East, according to B/R. Buffalo re-signed several pieces of their roster, including offensive tackle Daryl Williams and linebacker Matt Milano. The Bills made it to the AFC Championship Game a year ago, with such a young roster didn't need too much tinkering

  • Matthew Stafford not taking Richard Sherman’s bait with 5,000-yard prediction

    Richard Sherman thinks Matthew Stafford will throw for 5,000 yards, but the Rams QB isn't taking the bait.

  • 'A once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity': 5 things to know ahead of Aaron Rodgers' two-week run as 'Jeopardy!' host

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers kicks off his 10-episode stint as "Jeopardy!" guest host starting on Monday.

  • Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad added to UFC 263

    A welterweight matchup between Demian Maia and Belal Muhammad has been booked for June.

  • Jets might adjust top line as they host Senators

    While the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets don't have much in common when it comes to their postseason possibilities, they share similar thoughts and concerns about another rival in the North Division. The Vancouver Canucks are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak that's shut down the team since March 24 -- necessitating the quick schedule change that takes the Senators to Winnipeg for a Monday game -- and the list of those affected continues to grow, according to reports on Sunday. Several Jets and Senators have personal relationships with members of the Canucks.

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Motor racing: Hamilton's team ahead of Rosberg's in Extreme E qualifying

    France's nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish team mate Cristina Gutierrez led the way for the seven- times Formula One world champion's X44 outfit over the rock-strewn tracks and desert dunes. Rosberg X Racing, run by the retired 2016 F1 world champion and Hamilton's former Mercedes team mate, would have been fastest but picked up a penalty for speeding in the driver switch zone.

  • Koepka hopes to hit top form at Augusta after knee surgery

    Koepka dislocated his kneecap and sustained ligament damage early last month and had an operation on March 16. "If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn't have shown up," Koepka told reporters at Augusta National, where he got some practice in ahead of the major. He was last in action at the World Golf Championships event in Florida on Feb. 28 where he finished tied for second.

  • Kelly Oubre Jr. with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Kelly Oubre Jr. (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/04/2021

  • Jayson Tatum's parents react to Celtics star's historic milestone

    Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum earned praise from his two biggest fans after making history Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

  • Holiday, Bucks ink 4-year extension worth at least $134M

    Holiday agreed to a four-year contract extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season. The Bucks announced the agreement Sunday. ''Just know that I'm glad to be a part of Bucks Nation.

  • Bucs announce deal with Ndamukong Suh

    The Buccaneers have officially announced the return of another member of their Super Bowl champions. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is the latest of the team’s free agents to opt for another year in Tampa. Wide receiver Chris Godwin signed his franchise tag while defensive end Shaq Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running [more]

  • Josh Hart, Isaiah Thomas react to Lonzo Ball’s career night vs. Houston

    Lonzo Ball set a career-high with eight 3-pointers on Sunday, leading to his teammates Josh Hart and Isaiah Thomas to react on Twitter.

  • Gonzaga coach Mark Few reveals Bob Knight's advice as his team tries to equal Indiana's 32-0 season

    Mark Few's 31-0 Gonzaga team is trying to do what Bob Knight's Indiana team did in 1976 – finish as national champions with a perfect 32-0 record.

  • Soccer-Southampton fight back for 3-2 win over Burnley

    Burnley took a 12th minute lead through a Chris Wood penalty, after VAR spotted that Kyle Walker-Peters had brought down Erik Pieters. The Clarets then doubled their advantage with a fine strike from Czech forward Matej Vydra, after Wood had headed on a Ben Mee long ball forward. But the Saints got back into the game with a well-struck effort from Stuart Armstrong, the Scotland midfielder driving home after a clever flick from Danny Ings.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Valero Texas Open

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes provides update on toe injury

    Mahomes provided a very brief update on his toe injury over the weekend.