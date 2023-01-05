'GMFB' debates if Rams will prevent Seahawks from reaching playoffs in Week 18
"GMFB" debates if the Los Angeles Rams will prevent the Seattle Seahawks from reaching the playoffs in Week 18.
"GMFB" debates if the Los Angeles Rams will prevent the Seattle Seahawks from reaching the playoffs in Week 18.
These are the top 10 offensive players for the Patriots, per Pro Football Focus.
A look at the clinching scenarios for the Bengals, where they can still grab 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 seeds in the AFC playoffs.
The final week of the season can be a bit of a guessing game with some teams resting starters and others having thrown in the towel on their season. Here's how to take advantage of that.
Regardless if Bengals-Bills game gets played, there are implications in the standings. Nate Davis assesses what's at stake with either outcome.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said his team backs the Bills when it comes to rescheduling Mondays matchup after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
What Bills' Sean McDermott said to Bengals' Zac Taylor after Damar Hamlin collapsed:
See which prospects have their stock moving in what direction in Luke Easterling's latest two-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft
Over the last 24 hours, Hamlin has appeared to demonstrate that he sustained no damage to his nerves or nervous system that would impair his neurologic functions.
There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.
Matt Maiocco has the latest 49ers overreactions after San Francisco's thrilling win over the Raiders.
The 2023 NFL season doesnt officially start until March, but the leagues rumor mill is already placing these five players in new uniforms next year.
Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't care about Jeff Saturday's criticism.
Who is favored between the Packers and Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 of the NFL season?
Lamar Jackson had 174 passing yards with a touchdown and interception with 58 rushing yards in Baltimore's 19-17 win against the Bengals in October.
The Steelers definitely won this trade.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 18 including Chiefs at Raiders, Titans at Jaguars, Ravens at Bengals, Lions at Packers
Dave Wannstedt poses an intriguing question to Tony Dungy what's more important to the Bears' defense? Defensive end? Or, defensive tackle?
More confirmation of Joe Burrow's actions during Monday night's events.
Brian Daboll should heed a lesson from coaches of Giants past. When New York plays Philadelphia this weekend … play to win the game.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have their full breakdown of the biggest game of the year as the TCU Horned Frogs face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship.