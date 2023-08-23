'GMFB' debate whether Colts should trade Jonathan Taylor
The "Good Morning Football" crew discuss the future of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and possible landing spots.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.
The All-Pro running back is reportedly on the market.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
The Colts running back curiously wasn't watching practice on Tuesday.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
In the second preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald digs into Jordan Love flashing his potential, Indianapolis needing to reconsider its options, and an emotional night that's almost impossible to manufacture.
