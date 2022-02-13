'GMFB' crew plays Super Bowl themed edition of 'Throwdown Sunday'
The "Good Morning Football" crew plays a Super Bowl themed edition of "Throwdown Sunday." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Colts appear ready to cut bait on quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz will probably be traded or released by March 18, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. The reason March 18 is significant is that Wentz’s contract calls for his full $22 million base salary to be guaranteed, and for him to receive a $6.29 [more]
Joe Burrow won over his Bengals teammates before ever attempting a pro pass.
The 2022 Super Bowl is just hours away and the game will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, start time, teams playing, halftime show, national anthem, TV and
If Aaron Rodgers wants a strong financial commitment from the Packers, the team is willing to offer it, per NFL Network.
He’s retired, for now. He’s under contract with the Buccaneers, for now. The question is whether Tom Brady will stay retired — and whether the Buccaneers will make irreversible plans for life without him before he potentially unretires. Six days after the First Annual Brady Retirement Watch ended, Brady himself commenced the First Annual Brady [more]
Can the Bengals pull off the magical finish in the Super Bowl?
The Carolina Panthers thought they secured Matthew Stafford but was blindsided when the Detroit Lions traded with the Los Angeles Rams
The Patriots' coaching staff is getting is extremely thin on the offensive side.
The legends point to the same things everyone else sees as the cause of the Dallas drought; Micah spices up the Cowboys-Bengals game in '22. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Unlike the two coaches in Super Bowl LVI, Bill Belichick has loads of Super Bowl experience. Here's what the Patriots coach told his players as they prepared for the big game, according to Julian Edelman.
Carson Wentz’s time with the Indianapolis Colts could be coming to an end.
The AFC and NFC Championship games have come to an end and Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will kick off in just a few hours live on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports will have a record 27 hosts, analysts and commentators in eight locations
Tom Brady played in five of the previous seven Super Bowls.
Ben Simmons finally has a new home after the NBA trade deadline's biggest blockbuster move, but it sounds like his time in Brooklyn is probably already doomed. By Adam Hermann
Kelly and Matthew Stafford have endured many challenges over the past 12 years, and that includes acclimating to Los Angeles. "We were disconnected."
Team USA scored big Friday night in the 2022 Winter Olympics, but was it enough to put them back on the leader board?
One bettor is extremely invested in the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
The 2021 season was the final one of Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract and it’s unclear if he will be back with the team for another run in 2022. Clarity about how things will play out will reportedly be coming soon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bieniemy is expected to meet with Chiefs [more]
There's no shortage of burned bridges behind Mullen but he'll undoubtedly land somewhere in the football world.