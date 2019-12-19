How 'GMFB' crew believes 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo stacks up to playoff QBs

There's no denying that Jimmy Garoppolo has had an impressive season thus far.

But as the "Good Morning Football" crew debated: Has the 49ers' quarterback reached the level of upper echelon QBs such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Drew Brees? That level where a quarterback is so successful and well-renowned that the masses know you by your first name?

Or does he still have more to prove?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The crew agreed that No. 10 still has some work to do, especially in the playoffs. However, he is making a case for being one of those "one-name" guys, and could reach that level very soon.

"I think this 49ers team is going to rely on Jimmy Garoppolo and he's going to make a name for himself in the next couple of weeks," co-host Peter Schrager said.

How does Jimmy Garoppolo compare to the other NFC playoff QBs?



"He is going to make a name for himself in the next couple weeks."



📺: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/0CfFgo0vEC







— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 19, 2019

It's easy to see why some might already consider Garoppolo to be part of that elite group. Even without the playoff appearances or Super Bowl rings to his name, San Francisco's starting QB has gone toe-to-toe with a few of those highly-respected quarterbacks and emerged victorious.

Story continues

"If you look at Aaron, Russ, and Drew -- what have you done for me lately?" Kyle Brandt argued. "Jimmy Garoppolo destroyed Aaron's team, absolutely blew them off of the field. Played Russ, played pretty well. I think they win that game with their kicker. And then they go into Drew one-name-only guy's house and stared him down."

Fellow host Nate Burleson agreed to an extent -- but pointed out that Garoppolo still has to prove himself beyond the regular season.

"For me, Jimmy G is Jimmy G. But until he gets to the playoffs and beats the one-name guys, I can't call him 'Just Jimmy,'" Burleson said. "If he gets to a Super Bowl, I'll call him whatever he wants."

Garoppolo has led the Niners to an impressive 11-3-0 record after missing the bulk of last season with a torn ACL. He has also posted career numbers across the board, registering a 69.1 completion percentage that's good for fifth across the league.

[RELATED: Sherman, Williams expected to return vs. Rams]

Now, it's up to Garoppolo to prove himself down the stretch -- with a little help from his teammates, of course -- if he's going to be considered among those top-tier QBs.

"Jimmy G is going to face the same thing he has faced his entire career," Schrager said. "He wasn't a first-round pick. He was a back-up quarterback. He's never going to be considered in (that elite category) until he does it."

How 'GMFB' crew believes 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo stacks up to playoff QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area