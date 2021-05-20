'GMFB' breaks down the craziest NFL statistics
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down the craziest NFL statistics. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down the craziest NFL statistics. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
On Monday, Cris Cyborg celebrated the 16 year anniversary as a competing, professional MMA fighter.
While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.
The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.
Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.
Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.
Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.
Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.
South Carolina coastal layout Kiawah Island plays host to this week's USPGA Championship and could play as the longest course in major championship history. It promises to be a stiff test if the breeze picks up off the Atlantic ocean but how does it compare with the rest of the world's toughest courses? James Corrigan picks the 10 tracks which give the world's best sleepless nights. 10. Augusta National (Georgia. Masters: 1934-present) Next to Muirfield and perhaps Turnberry, the home of The Masters is the best course on the majors rota. When it was soft last November, Dustin Johnson made it look far too compliant with his record 20-under winning total. The faster conditions last month kept Hideki Matsuyama to 10-under. Demanding, unique and stunningly beautiful. 9. Royal Birkdale (Eng. Open: 1954, ’61, ’65, ’71, ’76, ’83, ’91, ’98. 2008, ’17) The best course in England is also the toughest if Mother Nature is in a links type of mood. Rolling through the dunes, the layout offers the complete challenge and the fact its Open winners include Palmer, Watson, Trevino, Harrington and Spieth - from a TV transport compound in 2017 - is no coincidence. If a links can be described as fair then this is it. Until the wind gets up and the rain plays tag-team like it did in 2008. Then it is cruel. 8. Olympic Club (San Fran. US Open: 1955, ’66, ’87, 98, 2012) The Lake Course in San Francisco staged the 1955 US Open, which many believe presented the toughest post-war major challenge. Little-known Jack Fleck famously shocked Ben Hogan that week, prevailing in a 36-hole play-off after both finished the regulation 72 holes in seven-over. The rough can be brutal, which is a problem as the fairways are tight. The slick, undulating greens only add to the torture. 7. Shinnecock Hills (NY. US Open: 1896, 1986, ’95, 2004, ’18) This brilliant Long Island layout really does need tricking up as the USGA stupidly did on the weekend of the 2004 US Open. Annoyed with the comparatively low scores of the first rounds, the officials neglected to water the greens and lost them, the par three seventh proving particularly farcical. If it is windy, then be prepared to be attacked from all directions.
Top plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, 05/19/2021
Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.
The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.
J. Cole is expected to play a handful of games for the Rwanda team.
Leave it to Michael Chandler to handle his most high-profile loss to date with a tremendous amount of class.
Basketball fans couldn't wait to see Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty on opening night.
There are more than a million cars in Houston, and this guy picked the one owned by a UFC contender.
Rory MacDonald will serve as the headliner for his second straight PFL event.
Andrea Lee puts an end to her three-fight skid at UFC 262.
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]
Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club. The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.